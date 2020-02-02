NBC
by Corinne Heller | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 9:41 AM
NBC
Disney likely never saw this coming...
Saturday Night Live featured a musical parody of Frozen II starring cast member Kate McKinnon as an out-of-the-closet Elsa, Cecily Strong as her sister Anna and J.J. Watt as Kristoff. The Houston Texans star hosted the show for the first time.
"We all know / we all know / we've all known since you were a tween / When you dressed as Brienne of Tarth / On three separate Halloweens / I don't care what DIsney says / The Twitter storm rages on," Strong sings.
"The lack of any romantic interest doesn't bother me anyway," Elsa deadpans.
Watt's Kristoff later debuts a new, original and rather naughty song about himself, titled, "Big and Woke," and cast member Mikey Day plays Olaf the snowman, who sports a carrot in a very inappropriate place, and solicits hugs.
"I guess I'm just growing up before your very eyes, Anna!" Olaf says.
Watch the sketch below:
Also on SNL, Watts parodied Bachelor star and pilot Peter Weber. Strong, McKinnon, Heidi Gardner, Aidy Bryant, Melissa Villaseñor, Ego Nwodim and Chloe Fineman played contestants trying to charm him.
"I know the girls told you a rumor about me and it is true—I have brown hair," Bryant's character tells him. "But you should also know that my mouth is a vacuum hose."
Watch the sketch below:
The episode also featured the return of cast member Pete Davidson, who appeared in the Cold Open. He was absent from the previous show, hosted by Adam Driver.
At the end of the episode, while standing with the cast members for the send-off, Watt paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died at age 41 last Sunday in a helicopter crash, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people. Watt wore a Los Angeles Lakers jersey bearing the NBA icon's name and his number—24.
February 2, 2020
Luke Combs was the musical guest. He performed his songs "Lovin' on You" and "Beer Never Broke My Heart."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?