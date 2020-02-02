Disney likely never saw this coming...

Saturday Night Live featured a musical parody of Frozen II starring cast member Kate McKinnon as an out-of-the-closet Elsa, Cecily Strong as her sister Anna and J.J. Watt as Kristoff. The Houston Texans star hosted the show for the first time.

"We all know / we all know / we've all known since you were a tween / When you dressed as Brienne of Tarth / On three separate Halloweens / I don't care what DIsney says / The Twitter storm rages on," Strong sings.

"The lack of any romantic interest doesn't bother me anyway," Elsa deadpans.

Watt's Kristoff later debuts a new, original and rather naughty song about himself, titled, "Big and Woke," and cast member Mikey Day plays Olaf the snowman, who sports a carrot in a very inappropriate place, and solicits hugs.

"I guess I'm just growing up before your very eyes, Anna!" Olaf says.