Jay–Z, Kevin Hart and More Honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 6:20 PM

Pop the bubbly!

On Saturday, the industry's biggest stars flocked to the Fanatics party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

And while people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the late Kobe Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among nine people who passed away that morning.

At the Fanatics event stars like Jay–Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, Meek Mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all rocked Lakers jerseys with the NBA legend's famous number, 24.

The Kobe tributes won't stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez and Shakira recently announced they would honor him in a special way during the halftime show.

"I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday," Shakira said at the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. "We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."

Harry Styles Apologizes After Pre-2020 Super Bowl Show Is Evacuated Due to Stormy Weather

With that message in mind, take a look at the celebrities who took a moment to pay homage to the late Lakers legend during the Super Bowl festivities. Plus, see how your fave stars are celebrating and getting ready for the football game of the season.

Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Yo Gotti, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Meek Mill, Jay-Z & Yo Gotti

Three's a party! Meek Mill poses with Jay-Z and Yo Gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays homage to the late Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Hart, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kevin Hart

The Upside actor raises his Kobe jersey for all to see at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Danielle Herrington, Jasmine Sanders, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

Danielle Herrington & Jasmine Sanders

Strike a pose! The models show off their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Post Malone, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Post Malone

During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous "24" jersey.

Meek Mill, Andrew Taggart, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Fanatics Party

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics

Meek Mill & Andrew Taggart

The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late Lakers star with purple and gold jerseys Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Swizz Beatz, Dwyane Wade, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

Swizz Beatz & Dwyane Wade

The dynamic duo snap a pic together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemingly matched in similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.

Emily Ratajkowski, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel shines bright at the star-studded event with her sunny yellow outfit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Kevin Hart, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Kevin Hart

The 40-year-old comedian strikes a pose at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Post Malone, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics

Post Malone

The "Wow" rapper matches the carpet in an all-baby blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Eiza Gonzalez, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Eiza González

Less is more! The Baby Driver star sizzles in a black form-fitting gown that features side cut-outs.

Jon Hamm, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

The Mad Men alum is all smiles at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.

Kate Bosworth, Super Bowl 2020 star sightings

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth lights up the room in a bright-orange gown at the 9th Annual NFL Honors.

Ciara, Russell Wilson

@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Ciara & Russell Wilson

The singer and her football star husband enjoy a romantic date night in Miami ahead of the 2020 Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Shaquille O'Neal

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Shaquille O'Neal

The NBA legend, aka DJ Diesel, performs onstage at his Shaq's Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Snoop Dogg

John Parra/Getty Images for Bud Light

Snoop Dogg

The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Machine Gun Kelly, French Montana

worldredeye.com

Machine Gun Kelly and French Montana

Bro time!

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Lance Bass, Michael Turchin

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Post Malone

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Post Malone

The rapper performs at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, La La Anthony

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

La La Anthony

The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Lil John

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Lil John

What? The rapper attends the Leather and Laces 2020 pre-2020 Super Bowl party at Soho Studio in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings, Kevin Hart

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for In The Know Experiences

Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Harry Styles, Lizzo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora

Harry Styles and Lizzo

Blame it on their juice! The performers team up at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.

Demi Lovato, SiriusXM’s Radio Andy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Demi Lovato

Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits down with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - SI Models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver, and Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver & Camille Kostek

Sports Illustrated models, assemble! 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - John Cena

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

John Cena

The actor attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy, Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy & Camille Kostek

The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the radio personality during Day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Chainz, Sean Combs

Prince Williams/Wireimage

2 Chainz & Sean "Diddy" Combs

The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend" at Karu & Y.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Jordana Brewster

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

Mia Toretto has arrived. 

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

Your Super Bowl halftime performers, everyone! 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Cardi B

worldredeye.com

Cardi B

They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Katie Couric

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Katie Couric

The veteran TV journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Pitbull

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pitbull

Mr. 305!

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Lil Nas X, Jasmine Sanders

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lil Nas X & Jasmine Sanders

Fresh off his incredible Grammys performance, the rapper hits up Super Bowl weekend. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Charlie Puth

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Charlie Puth

The "See You Again" singer steps out for the F9 event. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Nathalie Emanuel

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

The actress is set to reprise her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Kevin Hart

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kevin Hart

The comedian helps kick off Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM's studios. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Michelle Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Michelle Rodriguez

Fast & Furious legend, now and always. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Wiz Khalifa

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa

The rapper is all smiles.

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

She's back! The MC and her hubby make a rare public appearance to kick off Super Bowl weekend at Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Ozuna

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ozuna

The Puerto Rican trap star is ready to get lit. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cardi B

This is so Cardi's color. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Tyrese Gibson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson

The F9 actor goes for a monochromatic vibe. 

