It's over between Pamela Anderson and A Star Is Born producer, Jon Peters.

The famed Baywatch actress officially called it quits with her husband, whom she married 12 days ago in a secret wedding ceremony in Malibu, Calif.

After news broke that the two decided to go their separate ways for a second time—they previously dated each other 30 years ago—Anderson explained part of the reason for their split.

"I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," she shared in a statement to E! News. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another."

"Life is a journey and love is a process," the statement continued. "With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."