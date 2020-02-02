by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 2:48 PM
A show to remember!
Chris Lane has a lot to celebrate! On Saturday night, the 35-year-old country singer hit the stage for his sold-out show in Los Angeles, Calif.
Making his performance even more special? His wife, Lauren Bushnell, joined in on the fun. In fact, Lane made hearts swoon when he surprised the former Bachelor contestant with an early birthday gift.
At one point, he brought her onstage and showered her with the best treat of all: a large birthday cake from Magnolia Bakery.
Cue the waterworks!
Furthermore, Lane performed his hit single "Big, Big Plans," which is the song he wrote for his leading lady. Moreover, he played "I Don't Know About You," another catchy single, which hit number one recently.
However, if you missed Lane in Los Angeles, fret not, E! News has you covered with a sneak peek inside the show. From getting ready to hitting the stage and sharing a special moment with his leading lady, go behind-the-scenes and see how the country star prepares for his shows.
And if you're unable to catch one of his shows on his Big, Big Plans tour, he's set to join Kane Brown for The Worldwide Beautiful Tour.
In the meantime, scroll through our gallery below to see Lane prepare for his performance!
Randy Shaffer
Lane honors the late Kobe Bryant by wearing a Lakers jersey with his iconic number.
Randy Shaffer
With a little help from Lauren, the country star is ready to hit the stage in the right shirt.
Randy Shaffer
The two look over-the-moon in love during Saturday night's show.
Article continues below
Randy Shaffer
Lane hits all the right notes as he performs his famous tunes during his Saturday night show, including his number one track, "I Don't Know About You."
Randy Shaffer
Nothing beats a beautifully decorated birthday cake! The country star showers his wife with the best present on stage. 30 never looked so good.
Randy Shaffer
The 35-year-old singer commands the room after hitting the stage to his sold-out show in L.A.
Article continues below
Randy Shaffer
The two lovebirds share a passionate kiss before Lane goes on stage.
Randy Shaffer
Make a wish! Lauren blows out her candles while on stage with her husband. He surprises her with it during his performance of "Big, Big Plans," which is a song inspired by her.
Randy Shaffer
Lane gives the former Bachelor contestant a cake from Magnolia Bakery. It's a vanilla cake with pastel green icing... yum!
Article continues below
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?