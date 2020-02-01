Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Gwendoline Christie, Little Women's Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh, Johnny Depp's daughter and model Lily-Rose Depp and other stars showcased chic looks at a pre-2020 BAFTAs party in London on Saturday.

Emiliar, who is not nominated for an award, wore a short sleeve, red, black and white plaid button-down dress to the annual bash, which was hosted by businessman Charles Finch and Chanel. Gwendoline, who is also not nominated, showed up in a red frilly dress with puffy sleeves and a skater skirt.

Saoirse, nominated for Best Leading Actress, sported a one-shoulder black sparkling mini dress with a gold chain belt. Florence, nominated for Best Supporting Actress, wore a red frilly mini dress with shoulder pads. Lily-Rose appeared in a sleeveless, silver sequined dress.

Other stars spotted at the party included Laura Dern, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Marriage Story, The X-Files alum and The Crown and Sex Education star Gillian Anderson, and singer Lily Allen and boyfriend and Stranger Things actor David Harbour.