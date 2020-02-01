Meghan Markle Is Not Appearing On BFF Jessica Mulroney's New Reality Show

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney

George Pimentel/WireImage

Is Meghan Markle returning to TV.... not so fast!

The 38-year-old star will not be appearing on a new Canadian reality TV series in the near future.

On Saturday, reports surfaced that the Duchess of Sussex was returning to the small screen with her best friend, Jessica Mulroney, on a new show about second weddings.

According to Page Six, the reality TV series will follow Jessica as she helps 10 couples have another shot at having their dream wedding. And while the premise is heart-melting, the rumors surrounding Meghan's involvement aren't.

However, the upcoming series from CTV, which is slated to stream on Netflix and titled I Do, Redo, set the record straight on Twitter.

"As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo," the account stated on Saturday afternoon.

At this time, Netflix Canada has yet to weigh in on the rumors.

Read

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are ''Hoping'' to Spend Their Summer in Los Angeles

While Meghan won't be appearing on her BFF's upcoming show, it looks like she and Prince Harry are ready to take on the next chapter in their lives after they announced they were both stepping down as "senior members" of the royal family.

Starting with their summer plans later this year.

Earlier this week, a source told E! News that Meghan and Harry were in the early stages of relocating to Los Angeles, Calif. for the summer. 

"They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it's logistically possible," an insider previously shared. "They've reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals."

Plus, the former Suits star's mom, Doria Ragland, resides in the City of Angels.

According to the source, the celebrity couple "is hoping to find something that will fit their needs."

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Celebrities , Rumors , Reality TV , Entertainment , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.