Eva Mendes Claps Back at Troll Who Says She's "Getting Old"

Eva Mendes is becoming quite the queen of classy clapbacks—she is not afraid to speak up for herself when criticized!

On Saturday, the actress, fashion designer and longtime partner of Ryan Gosling posted on Instagram a video of herself at a design meeting, writing, "Sending you all some extra love right now and always. Thank you for always sending me so much positivity and love through your comments. I read most of them when I can and it makes me so happy that there's so much love around. I send it all right back. Ten fold."

One person commented, "She's getting old."

"Yes your right," Mendes replied. "Thank God I'm getting old. That means I'm still here. I'm gonna be 46 soon and grateful everyday that I'm aging. Was your comment suppose to make me feel bad? It didn't. It makes me feel grateful. So thank you for the reminder that I'm still here. ❤️❤️❤️"