Eli Russell Linnetz
The road to motherhood is wonderful and scary.
Grimes is opening up her pregnancy on Instagram and sharing the ups and downs of her journey. The musician, who is expecting her first child with Elon Musk, shared a little bit of her experience preparing for becoming a mama, and explained that she might have been slightly unprepared for the experience at hand.
"Fake or real? Haha. Wow I'm starting to feel bad haha... how do y'all cope with working and having a baby??" she asked her followers. "I'm sorry I haven't been promoting my album properly or on social media more. This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal."
She continued, "Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz. What were yalls experience w this stuff like? I feel like I was woefully ill prepared cuz I dunno if pregnancy is as visible or discussed as it should be."
Grimes wanted her fans to know that although she's excited to be bringing life into the world, she wasn't aware of the toll it would take on her both mentally and emotionally.
"I just didn't rly understand what I was getting into," she revealed. "It's been good too, but it makes working a lot harder. Good at writing and having lots of wild ideas tho, but anything physical is hard. Im also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha. But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don't mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like. I didn't even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."
Luckily for her, her fans responded on her post with both advice and words of encouragement for the process she's going through. Grimes first shared the exciting news with fans via Instagram with an uncensored topless photo of herself with a baby inside. Unfortunately, she had to eventually delete and repost the image with her nipples removed to fit Instagram's strict guidelines.
"Censored for insta haha - almost got away w it," she captioned the post.
Congrats on your bundle of joy, Grimes. You got this!
Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!