See Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and More Stars Take Over Miami for Super Bowl 2020

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 3:13 PM

Bienvenidos a Miami!

Super Bowl LIV is officially here and Hollywood's biggest stars have flocked to the 305 for all the festivities. Between the parties, performances and—oh, yeah—that little 'ol football game, E! News is tracking down all the celebrities as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on to Super Bowl victory.

And with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teaming up for the halftime show, expect the unexpected. One thing sports fanatics can look forward to is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash just days ago. 

J.Lo and Shakira said at a press conference that they're hoping to "spread love and kindness and bring everybody together." Shakira explained, "I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."

Check out all the star sightings from the 2020 Super Bowl weekend below:

Harry Styles, Lizzo

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Pandora

Harry Styles & Lizzo

Blame it on their juice! The performers team up at the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert Series.

Demi Lovato, SiriusXM’s Radio Andy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Demi Lovato

Before singing the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star sits down with Andy Cohen for his SiriusXM show. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - SI Models Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver, and Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver & Camille Kostek

Sports Illustrated models, assemble! 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - John Cena

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

John Cena

The actor attends "The Road to F9" Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy, Camille Kostek

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy & Camille Kostek

The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the radio personality during Day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Chainz, Sean Combs

Prince Williams/Wireimage

2 Chainz & Sean "Diddy" Combs

The rappers party at "The Big Game Weekend" at Karu & Y.

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Jordana Brewster

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Jordana Brewster

Mia Toretto has arrived. 

Shakira, Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

Your Super Bowl halftime performers, everyone! 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Cardi B

worldredeye.com

Cardi B

They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at LIV nightclub as part of "The Big Game Weekend."

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Katie Couric

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Katie Couric

The veteran TV journalist will appear in a space-themed Super Bowl ad for Olay. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Pitbull

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Pitbull

Mr. 305!

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Lil Nas X, Jasmine Sanders

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Lil Nas X & Jasmine Sanders

Fresh off his incredible Grammys performance, the rapper hits up Super Bowl weekend. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Charlie Puth

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Charlie Puth

The "See You Again" singer steps out for the F9 event. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Nathalie Emanuel

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Nathalie Emmanuel

The actress is set to reprise her role when F9 hits theaters in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Kevin Hart

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Kevin Hart

The comedian helps kick off Super Bowl weekend at SiriusXM's studios. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Michelle Rodriguez

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Michelle Rodriguez

Fast & Furious legend, now and always. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Wiz Khalifa

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Wiz Khalifa

The rapper is all smiles.

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty

She's back! The MC and her hubby make a rare public appearance to kick off Super Bowl weekend at Mr. Jones nightclub in Miami. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Ozuna

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ozuna

The Puerto Rican trap star is ready to get lit. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Cardi B

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Cardi B

This is so Cardi's color. 

Super Bowl 2020 star sightings - Tyrese Gibson

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Tyrese Gibson

The F9 actor goes for a monochromatic vibe. 

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

