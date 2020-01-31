Bienvenidos a Miami!

Super Bowl LIV is officially here and Hollywood's biggest stars have flocked to the 305 for all the festivities. Between the parties, performances and—oh, yeah—that little 'ol football game, E! News is tracking down all the celebrities as they cheer on the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs on to Super Bowl victory.

And with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira teaming up for the halftime show, expect the unexpected. One thing sports fanatics can look forward to is a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash just days ago.

J.Lo and Shakira said at a press conference that they're hoping to "spread love and kindness and bring everybody together." Shakira explained, "I think we will all be remembering Kobe on Sunday. We'll be celebrating life, and celebrating diversity in this country."