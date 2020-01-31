Check Out All The Masked Singer Season 3 Contestants So Far

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 4:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The masked singers are back, and they might just be weirder than ever. 

It only makes sense that the costumes on the Fox reality show have to keep getting stranger, since this is now the third season in a year and they've got to keep topping themselves somehow. 

They've now released a good number of costumes for the season, which begins after the Super Bowl on Sunday, and there are some we can't stop staring at and others we can barely even look at once. Some of the eyes in particular on those costumes are just a little too terrifying. Yeah, they're not real eyes, and yet it still feels like they can see into our soul. 

Just look at the Mouse. She's wearing a flower crown and an outfit that says "harmless fairy," but her eyes say "endless darkness." 

And the Bear may look like she's ready to party, but the permanent look on her face says she's seen something she can never recover from. 

Read

The Masked Singer's New Season 3 Costumes Might Be the Weirdest Yet

It also seems as if the costumes have gotten more elaborate this season, like the regal White Tiger and the fabulous Kitty, while some are even simpler, like the Frog, and even the Banana. 

We'll be uncovering their identities before we even know it, so take one last look at the contestants so far, before they get a good look at you. 

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Mouse

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Rhino

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Bear

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kitty

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Swan

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Taco

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

Miss Monster

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The White Tiger

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Robot

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Llama

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Turtle

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Banana

Article continues below

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Kangaroo

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Frog

The Masked Singer Season 3

Fox

The Astronaut

Article continues below

The Masked Singer returns on Sunday after the Super Bowl, on FOx. 

Trending Stories

TAGS/ The Masked Singer , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News , Celebrities , VG
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.