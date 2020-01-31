It's all about raising support.

Gabrielle Union is giving back to a Texas teen who won't be able to walk at his high school graduation after his school told him to cut his dreads. DeAndre Arnold, who is a senior at Barbers Hill High School in Mont Belvieu, in southeast Texas, was suspended and informed that he will not be allowed to walk at graduation unless he cuts his dreads to be in accordance with the school districts dress code.

The student has received a ton of support since the news came to light, including an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Now, the actress extended her support to the student in a video CBS This Morning. She extended her support and invited Arnold to be her guest for the 2020 Oscars.

"Hey DeAndre, I'm Gabrielle Union and I am one of the producers of the Oscar-nominated short film Hair Love," Union shared. "When we heard about this amazing story about this young black father with long, beautiful locs, just trying to figure out how to do his daughter's hair, we knew that we had to support any way we could. We had to get involved any way we could.