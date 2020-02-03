by Nicole Renna | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 9:28 AM
Here's What's Popping This Week On Daily Pop The Podcast:
Taylor Swift Sparks Engagement Rumors, J.Lo & Shakira Halftime Show Drama? - Daily Pop 01/31/20
The You Need to Calm Down singer has a ring on THAT finger, fans noticed the ring in her new Netflix documentary "Miss Americana", and we have to talk about it! Plus, Jennifer Lopez & Shakira's Super Bowl press conference sparked coverage about whether the two stars were too big to share the stage. Demi Lovato talks coming out to her parents, singer and actress Marie Osmond joins the show along with Ross Mathews and much more!
Jessica Simpson Kissed Justin Timberlake, Ciara is Pregnant With Baby No. 3, Teresa Giudice's Boob Job - Daily Pop 01/30/20
Jessica Simpson opens up about sharing a "nostalgic kiss" with Justin Timberlake after her marriage ended with Nick Lachey. Jax Taylor defends his strip club visit and the incriminating footage. Ciara announces her third pregnancy and Teresa Giudice opens up about her post-split boob job. Plus, Justin gets his brain scanned twice!
Kristen Bell Talks 3-Day Fight with Dax Shepard, Nikki & Brie Bella Are Both Pregnant! - Daily Pop 01/29/20
Kristen Bell details a fight with hubby Dax that lasted 3 days about house roles. Twins Nikki & Brie Bella announce they are both expecting and their due dates are only a week and a half apart. Aaron Hernandez's fiancee speaks out about Netflix's docuseries. Plus, Jessica Simpson continues to detail her struggle with sobriety on TODAY.
Michael Strahan Talks Wounds With Kelly Ripa, Jessica Simpson Candid on Alcoholism, Netflix's "Cheer" Cast - Daily Pop 01/28/20
Today we discuss Michael Strahan's latest interview and his comments on Kelly Ripa. Jessica Simpson reveals childhood abuse on the "TODAY" show. The cast of Netflix's "Cheer" reality series stops by to teach us some moves.
Remembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, 2020 Grammy Awards – Daily Pop 01/27/20
We remember the late Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter Gianna Bryant. Plus, get all the details on the 2020 Grammys. Take a listen.
