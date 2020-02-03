Top 3 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Mon., Feb. 3, 2020 4:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Top 3 Sites for Valentine's Day Flowers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Love is in the air! Valentine's Day is less than two weeks away, so time to get gifting. Whether you're a smitten kitten in full-bloom love or are looking to celebrate Galentine's Day with your besties (¿Porque no los dos?), there are floral arrangements for everyone. From classic long-stemmed roses to farm-fresh bouquets, below are our top three sites to shower your loved one with flowers.

Pssst...feel free to treat yourself too.

Read

Valentine's Day Lingerie & Undies to Spice Up Your Night

Bouqs

Bouqs partners with eco-friendly farms that minimize waste, recycle water and use sustainable growing practices—the farmers they source from are even pictured next to the floral arrangements! From romantic to sweet to sunny (and more) Bouqs has bouquets to match whatever Valentine vibe you've got goin' on. Prices start at $49.

E-Comm: Top 3 Sites for Valentine's Day Flowers
Shop @ Bouqs
Urban Stems

Urban Stems sources directly from farmers (Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms) in Central America and throughout the United States to ship to their warehouses, where bouquets are assembled and delivered in beautiful packaging. Unboxing is half the experience. What you see on the site is exactly what your gift recipient will receive. And trust, Urban Stems makes some truly on-trend arrangements you won't find anywhere else. Prices start at $55. 

E-Comm: Top 3 Sites for Valentine's Day Flowers
Shop @ Urban Stems
1-800-Flowers

Hey, 1-800-Flowers is Your Rose Authority™ for a reason. Or if your valentine wants chocolates, stuffed animals or pretty much any other gift, they can help with that too. Plus, save 20% on best-selling Valentine's Day flowers and gifts with code VDAYLVE! Prices staring at $25.

E-Comm: Top 3 Sites for Valentine's Day Flowers
Shop @ 1-800-Flowers

Need more gifting inspo? Stassi Schroeder's Valentine's Day gift picks are anything but basic!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Valentine's Day , Life/Style , Style Collective , Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.