See How Lifetime Tackles Stacey Castor Case With Poisoned Love

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 12:43 PM

Lifetime is ripping form the headlines once again. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story with Nia Vardalos playing the title role.

In Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story, viewers meet Stacey, a widow who finds love again with her boss, David (Mike Dopud). When David is found dead of an apparent suicide, police become suspicious, especially when they discover David's death is reminiscent of Stacey's first husband. As the evidence starts to point toward Stacey, a suicide attempt by her daughter Ashley (Chanelle Peloso) throws the investigators for a loop. Is Stacey a black widow or just a victim of tragic circumstance? Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story is executive produced by Danielle von Zerneck, Frank von Zerneck, Cindi Riddle and Peter Hunziker. Jim Donovan directed from a script written by Michael Vickerman, Riddle and Hunziker.

In the clip above, Stacey and husband David get into an argument, she chides him for his drinking and the two exchange words with children looking on. Things take a turn and get physical. Click play to see the preview.

The real Stacey Castor was convicted of murder for the death of David and attempted murder of daughter Ashley. She was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison in 2009, but died of a heart attack while incarcerated in 2016.

See how Lifetime tells her story in Poisoned Love: The Stacey Castor Story on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. as part of the network's ripped-from-the-headlines movie series.

