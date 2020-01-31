One of Harvey Weinstein's many rape accusers is claiming he has no testicles.

According to multiple reports, Jessica Mann claimed she witnessed his "deformed and intersex" genitals when he allegedly raped and sexually assaulted her in early 2013. "The first time I saw him fully naked. I thought he was deformed and intersex. He has an extreme scarring that I didn't know, maybe [he] was a burn victim," she explained in a Manhattan courthouse on Friday.

Mann further claimed, "He does not have testicles, and it appears that he has a vagina." She said she was able to see this when he allegedly forced her to give him oral sex.

Moreover, Mann claimed she once found evidence he was using a drug that apparently induced an erection. "I do not remember the medical term, but when I Googled [the name of the drug], it basically implied dead-penis-type thing," she said.

The witness, who once aspired to be an actress, also said the disgraced producer had "very bad" hygiene. Mann described his body odor as smelling "like poop."