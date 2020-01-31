Maggie Rogers' $1.29 Million L.A. Home Is So Cozy and Chic: Go Inside

Maggie Rogers is living her best life.

From rising on the music charts to securing a Best New Artist Grammy nomination, the 25-year-old singer has experienced several major moments over the past year. She even bought a new house.

That's right! The "Heard It in a Past Life" star is the proud owner of a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home in Los Angeles. According to the listing, the home was purchased in October 2019 for $1.29 million.

The picturesque pad is 1,034 square feet and overflowing with charm. From the hardwood floors to the floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, there's plenty of character. The cozy, white kitchen also offers the perfect place to cook delicious meals, and the serene bathroom's giant tub is a tranquil spot to get squeaky clean.

Of course, the real retreat is the outdoor oasis. From looking out at the rolling hills to admiring the greenery in the sitting area, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Want to see photos of Rogers' abode?

Check out the gallery below.

A Beautiful Place to Read

With floor-to-ceiling bookshelves, this place has plenty of room for all of Rogers' favorite stories.

A Darling Dining Space

Guests can pull up a chair as soon as they walk in the door.

A Cozy Kitchen

Whether she's whipping up a meal for one or a feast for all of her loved ones, Rogers can do it all in this sweet space.

A Gorgeous Bedroom

This room offers Rogers a peaceful place to rest her head after a long day.

A Tranquil Bathroom

Just look at that tub!

An Ideal Office

This space is a great spot to check emails and get some work done.

A Picture Perfect View

This porch serves as a true outdoor oasis.

A Sunny Spot

Anyone up for a dip?

A True Paradise

Who wouldn't want to relax in this spot?

