Parsifal III is a sailor's dream come true!

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres tonight on Bravo and the crew is giving fans a tour of their gorgeous 180-foot sailing yacht Parsifal III.

In the video, Sailing Yacht's Chief Stewardess Jenna MacGillivray shows viewers around the cockpit and bar area where charter guests love to hang out. Guests can also relax right inside the main salon where, "We've got some huge seating here, leather seating. Kinda makes you feel like you're in a Star Trek situation," Jenna explained.

Down below are a twin stateroom and the master stateroom, which comes with a "large jacuzzi tub."

Then there's the crew area (where they "live like pigs," Jenna joked) and the galley where Chef Adam whips up gourmet meals.

A little less glamorous are the "stinky" cabins where the crew sleeps.