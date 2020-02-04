A Look at the Real People Who Inspired These Oscar-Nominated Films

Judy Garland. Fred Rodgers. Jimmy Hoffa. Pope Francis.

Those are just a smattering of names who could very well be receiving a shout-out during the 2020 Oscars this Sunday. I mean, it's likely that Renée Zellweger, Tom Hanks, Al Pacino and Jonathan Pryce would thank their people first, the cadre of agents, managers, publicists, directors, producers and cinematographers who keep their careers humming along, plus the spouses, partners, children and close friends that make up their support groups.

But, then, yeah, they'll probably be expressing their gratitude to the real-life people they portrayed for having an existence rich enough to really pop on screen.