The best thing about the Super Bowl: It doesn't matter if your team didn't make it. You barely even have to be a football fan.

Of course, it's all the more wonderful if one or both apply to you, but for real, there is always so much more than the big game happening on Super Bowl Sunday, from the halftime show to the commercials, celeb sightings, players' families acting all cute 'n' stuff and inevitable viral moments.

Super Bowl LIV, taking place this year at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, will have all of the above on tap, and amid all the general excitement there will be a fair share of history-making moments to watch out for.