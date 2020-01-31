Taylor Swift's Netflix documentary is here, and so is its power anthem, "Only The Young."

The singer dropped the song featured in the credits of Miss Americana on Friday, Jan. 31, the same day the film dropped on the streaming service. Given that one of the main plot points of the documentary is Swift's political awakening, the song is meant to be a battle cry for young voters. It's Swift's attempt to embolden Gen-Zers to continue their political activism in spite of the unrelenting stream of bad news surrounding them.

In the lyrics, Swift addresses teenagers' fears of mass shootings happening in their schools, seemingly refers to Donald Trump as "the big, bad man with his big, bad clan" and the end of the lyric video—similar to the end of "You Need To Calm Down"—urges people to register to vote and sign up for election reminders.

It's a staunchly political song, one that—as Miss Americana shows—took a lot of personal evolution on the singer's part to be able to write.