by Corinne Heller | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 8:45 AM

John Stamos: Eternal TV hottie, Disneyland tour guide and...Disney princess? Have mercy!

The 56-year-old Fuller House alum and wife Caitlin McHugh Stamos took Darren Criss, who starred with the actor on Glee and in a 2016 Hollywood Bowl production of The Little Mermaid, and his wife Mia Swier on a group date with friends to the Happiest Place on Earth.

"@darrencriss & @miavoncriss cashing in on their wedding present," John wrote on Instagram on Thursday. "Disney Day from me and @caitlinskybound #21Royal @glimmerwood @royalentertainers @disneyland."

The actor posted several photos from their trip, which included a visit to the celebrity-friendly private Club 33 restaurant and lounge, as well as shots of the four goofing around in a house, which included a pic of Stamos wearing parts of a Rapunzel costume, standing in between a shirtless Darren wearing printed swim trunks and Mickey Mouse ears and Mia  wearing a bridal Minnie Mouse cap and veil.

Disneyland holds a special place in John and Caitlin's hearts; The couple got engaged there in 2017. John and Caitlin, 33, wed the following year and welcomed their first child, son Billy, who was not seen in their recent photos. 

Darren, 32, and Mia, 33, wed last February in New Orleans after a more than eight-year relationship.

