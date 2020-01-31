Sony Pictures Television
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Jan. 31, 2020 7:47 AM
Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and Moon Angell are setting the record straight on why she moved her clothes into the closet of his late wife Beth Chapman.
The two provided an explanation on The Dr. Oz Show.
"Here's what happened," Moon said. "When I got into the house, he would walk by the closet and bawl, and walk by the closet and bawl, and shut the door and then open the door. Then he would go in, I think this is pretty intimate, but he would smell Beth and he would go in there and sit down and cry and cry and cry."
She then said Dog asked her to "take Beth's things out of the closet."
"So it wasn't a negative thing," Moon, who has known the Chapman family for years and has served as an assistant, said. "It was because he just couldn't do it anymore."
While Dog said he felt "relieved" after Moon removed the items, he soon started experiencing other emotions.
"I walked by and it was empty, and I'm like, 'Oh, God,'" he recalled. "I said 'Moon, put some of your stuff in there.' She said, 'No.' I said, 'Moon, it's an order.'"
The topic came up after Dog's daughter, Lyssa Chapman, tweeted about the incident last week.
"If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died what would you do?" she asked her followers in a since-deleted post. "If you went to your mothers closet and saw she moved all her clothes and replaced them with her own, what would you do? #ItsNotWhenOrWhyItsWho."
She later added, "My dad is a GROWN ASS MAN. His money. His dynasty. But you can guarantee that my name is not going down in history as a person who supported this."
Dog and Moon also sparked engagement rumors after their appearance on The Dr. Oz Show. In a teaser for the upcoming episode—which airs Monday, Feb. 3—Dog could be seen asking, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?"
Neither Dog nor Moon has publicly addressed the engagement speculation. However, TMZ, citing sources, claimed the proposal was not real and that the two aren't engaged.
Beth died in June 2019 after her battle with cancer.
