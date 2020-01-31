Want to attend the 2020 Oscars? According to Antonio Banderas, it's going to cost you a pretty penny.

On Thursday, the Pain and Glory star stopped by The Late Late Show and explained how scoring tickets to the coveted award show works.

"You get four [seats] and that's it, including me," he told James Corden, noting that you have to pay for each additional guest you bring. "And then you have to pay, actually. Of course, I am paying…I think it's $750." Shocked by his response, the late night host said, "Shut the front door. $750 to watch a group of millionaires give each other gold statues?"

Amused by James' response, the Oscar-nominated actor blew his mind once again by revealing that the number he gave was actually just for the honorees. "That's for people who actually are involved in this. I think that the tickets for normal…I don't know exactly the number, but for somebody that is not involved in this at all…I think it's a little bit more than that."

Still stunned, the Cats star said, "That's a discount?! Shut up. Antonio, you've got that Puss and Boots money. You got the Shrek money, that's alright."