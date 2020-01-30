The Good Place Series Finale Sticks the Forking Landing

Well, they Six Feet Under'd us.

After last week's episode of The Good Place, which reconfigured the afterlife into an infinite paradise that you could leave and move on from whenever you decided to, we had a feeling that the only way the finale could go was towards that door.

Sure enough, within the first few Jeremy Bearimys, Jason finally played a perfect game of Madden with his dad and informed his girlfriend Janet that he was ready to go. He DJ'd his own goodbye party and performed with his dance crew one last time, and then sat down on the bench that's conveniently right beside the door to wait on, until you're ready.

Of course he didn't go through just then. He had made a necklace for Janet, which he had then lost before he could give it to her, so then he waited a thousand bearimys for her to return so he could give it to her. When she finally came back with Chidi, he followed right behind him, and we sobbed.