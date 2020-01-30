Demi Lovato is on a journey toward self-discovery.

The pop star, who describes herself as sexually fluid, shared her own coming out story for the first time on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM show Radio Andy. After recently discussing her desire to start a family of her own, and being open to doing so with a man or woman, Lovato explored the idea a bit deeper.

"I'm still figuring it out," she shared with Cohen. "I didn't officially tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman until 2017."

Demi continued, "It was actually emotional, but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was like shaking and crying. I just felt overwhelmed. I have such incredible parents. They were so supportive."

The 27-year-old said her dad wasn't at all surprised, remembering the risqué lyrics in "Cool for the Summer," but it was her mom that Demi initially struggled opening up to.