Lauren Conrad's Valentine's Day Gift Guide Is Filled With Heart

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 4:00 AM

It's the most romantic time of the year!

For many couples, February 14 is going to be a special day to celebrate love and friendship. But for Lauren Conrad, it's so much more!

"[My husband] William and I were set up on a blind date on Valentine's Day so we are celebrating our anniversary as well, but since we are both homebodies with a shared dislike for crowded restaurants, we always stay in and cook and then celebrate a couple days later with a date night," she shared with E! News exclusively. "This marks eight years together. That's pretty exciting."

What's also exciting is Lauren took some time out of her busy schedule to share some fabulous gift picks for the romantic day. Whether you're picking out something from her Kohl's collection or The Little Market she co-founded with Hannah Skvarla, Lauren has more than few special gifts to choose from.

"For Valentine's Day, I always try and give people gifts that they don't think to buy for themselves," she shared. So what are you waiting for? Start shopping for your special someone below.

Women's LC Lauren Conrad Ruffled Velvet Pajama Set

"I love getting sweet sleepwear for Valentine's Day."

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad V-Day Gift Picks
$46
$32 Kohl's
Personalized Happy Valentine’s Day Candle

"Available in a variety of sweet scents, add a personalized touch with this thoughtful candle. Each purchase supports women who have resettled in the United States as refugees."

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad V-Day Gift Picks
$12-$40 The Little Market
LC Lauren Conrad Stacking Cloud Decorative Trinket Tray

"I like to keep a sweet ring dish by the sink or on a nightstand to keep jewelry in." 

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad V-Day Gift Picks
$30
$15 Kohl's
Acacia Wood Heart Bowl

"Sustainably hand-carved by artisans in the Philippines, this heart-shaped bowl is a sweet way to share the love at home."

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad V-Day Gift Picks
$20 The Little Market
10k Rose Gold Pink Tourmaline Stud Earrings

"I love these sweet earrings."

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad V-Day Gift Picks
$775
$310 Kohl's
Classic Spa Gift Set

"Perfect for your self-care sweetheart, give the gift of relaxation with this Spa Gift Set, handmade by individuals in under-served communities in the United States."

 

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad V-Day Gift Picks
$76 The Little Market
LC Lauren Conrad Iridescent Double Old-Fashioned Glass

"I like gifting a nice bottle of wine or champagne. Pairing it with a set of beautiful glass always make it feel more special."

Ecomm: Lauren Conrad V-Day Gift Picks
$15 Kohl's

Still stuck on what to get your Valentine? See more celebrity gift guides from Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder, country music singer Carly Pearce and more.

