Billie Eilish is pointing fingers at the "Bad Guy."

If you've recently heard about the singer being rude to fans, it likely wasn't her. Turns out, multiple people have been pretending to be the star, who recently won five Grammys, for the purpose of making YouTube videos. All of which Billie ended up finding out about.

Now, the 18-year-old is pleading with people to cut it out, not only because it's rude, but potentially dangerous too. On her Instagram Story, the Grammy-winner told her followers, "Please stop doing this s--t. It is not safe for you and it is mean to people who don't know any better... you make me look bad."

To prove her point, the "Bad Guy" singer shared screenshots of videos with titles like, "Turned My Girl Into Billie Eilish—Got Mobbed/Shut Down Mall."

And it seems like her statement is in response to the latest YouTube video that features an impersonator, because she also called them out on her Instagram for being "disrespectful" and wearing drab-looking grey socks.