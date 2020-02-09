Lilliana Vazquez's Week of Red Carpet Prep Wraps Up!

by Carly Milne | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 10:00 AM
It's the morning of the biggest award show of the season, and E! News host Lilliana Vazquez is wrapping up her week of red carpet prep!
To start the week, Lilliana kicked off her to-do list with a nourishing, antiviral and antimicrobial sea moss smoothie, and consulted celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman on the best prep she could be doing for her skin (spoiler alert: it's using Neutrogena!). Then she went for a dress fitting, where she learned more about the trends taking over award season this year, like white and bold, saturated colors, beading and special details, and A-line silhouettes. And last but not least, she's taking her next step in her star-inspired red carpet prep: sweating it all out. A lot can happen in a week!
"One of the last things I'm doing is I'm heading to the spa for a last-minute sweat body wrap treatment to help detoxify and de-stress my body," she shares. Celebrities tend to favor this treatment just before a big event to help rid the body of last-minute water weight and extra bloat, with the added bonus of a little rest and relaxation.
At the spa Lilliana is smeared in goo and wrapped up in foil as she sighs with delight as she starts to relax. "There's honestly no better treatment for moisture," she says. "I feel like my skin is tightening, although I do feel a bit like a human burrito." But once the treatment is done, it's time to get her skin camera ready for her red carpet moment. As she puts it, "Your skin is your canvas, so having it look fresh is so important to the final look."
Which is where Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream comes in. "It's the fastest derm proven retinol available," Lilliana shares as she smooths it into her skin. "It's not only incredibly hydrating, but it also helps visibly reduce fine lines and wrinkles."
And now, it's time for Lilliana to step into her gown. "After my week-long prepping like a star, I'm ready to hit the red carpet with younger, smoother looking skin," she says. "I'll see you there!"
This cream is the fastest dermatologist-proven retinol available! Not only is it hydrating, but it also visibly reduces fine lines and wrinkles in one week. It's rich and moisturizing, delivering hyaluronic acid and the highest concentration of Accelerated Retinol SA deep into your skin's surface to smooth the look of fine lines. Your skin will look visibly smoother and younger... and if you pair it with the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Lightweight Anti-wrinkle Retinol Facial Oil, you'll get two times the wrinkle-fighting power!
With nourishment and wrinkle-fighting power in every drop, this lightweight, fast-absorbing retinol oil dramatically reduces the appearance of stubborn fine lines, and even works magic on deep wrinkles. The formula is enriched with retinol SA, which offers more benefits than other forms of Vitamin A to give you visible results in just one week. Plus, it diminishes the look of dark age spots. Pair it with the Rapid Wrinkle Repair Regenerating Cream for two times the wrinkle-fighting power!
Hydrate your skin, and protect it from sun damage? Yes please! This moisturizer formula is combined with UVA/UVB broad spectrum SPF 30 to give you daily sun protection, along with retinol SA to renew the look of skin throughout the day, smooth wrinkles fast and diminish the look of age spots. It also visibly reduces the look of stubborn wrinkles and fine lines, while improving the texture of skin and brightening skin tone. With noticeable results after just one week of use, this moisturizer helps to hydrate, replenish and rejuvenate skin.
Step up your night time skincare routine with this fast-acting night anti-wrinkle moisturizer, which brightens the look of skin and smooths fine lines while you sleep. With ingredients such as Retinol SA, Hyaluronic Acid and Glucose Complex, a Retinol SA booster, this unique formula works fast, with 100% of women experiencing noticeable results in just one week of use.
Watch E!'s red carpet coverage of the 2020 Oscars Sunday, Feb. 9 starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT followed by the Oscars telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the E! After Party special at 11:15 p.m. ET/8:15 p.m. PT for a recap of the 2020 Academy Awards.
