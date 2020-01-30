Elizabeth Warren's Dog Hits the Campaign Trail in Her Place as Impeachment Trial Continues

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 1:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Elizabeth Warren's Dog

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It's a tough job, but someone's gotta do it! 

Senator Elizabeth Warren was busy this week fulfilling her duties for the country and couldn't hit the campaign trail in Iowa on Wednesday, but luckily she had a furry friend available to help her make the rounds. The event was supposed to be a meet and greet with her husband Bruce Mann, but it was her golden retriever Bailey Warren who got the most pictures taken from excited supporters. Many of who were clearly mesmerized by the adorable dog! 

Warren couldn't make the event herself on Wednesday, as she is currently off the campaign trail and in Washington for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. "As you can see, it is all paws on deck," her husband told supporters according to the Washington Post. "While Elizabeth is doing her constitutional duty in Washington, she has a lot of people, and a couple of dogs, standing in for her."

Photos

SNL's Best Hillary Clinton & Donald Trump Impressions

Bruce also joked about how the dog just might be his family's good luck charm. "Within 24 hours, the Des Moines Register had endorsed Elizabeth," he said. "You be the judge: correlation or causation. But I think Bailey is a natural closer."

As for the fans who were pumped to pet the dog, Bruce shared that Bailey was even more excited to be there. ""Bailey is happy to be here," he stated. "Of course, Bailey is happy to be everywhere, as long as there are people who are willing to pet him. But he particularly likes cold weather and snow, so he is really happy."

We can't wait to see more of Bailey on the campaign trail! 

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Feel Good , Animals , Politics , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.