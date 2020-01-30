The end of Cheer, Netflix's docu-series following the competitive cheerleaders from Navarro College, left viewers heartbroken when the show revealed Lexi Brumback was off the championship-winning team following some trouble and coach Monica Aldama's zero tolerance policy. However, shortly after the show dropped on Netflix, Lexi took to Instagram to reveal she was back on the team.

"I just want to prove to everyone that I'm not my mistakes. I'm what I make of them," Lexi said in a new video put out by Netflix.

In the video, below, Lexi and Monica discuss what got Lexi kicked off the team.

"It was a very sad day when we had to have that talk, and we both cried and we both hugged it each other. We knew that it was necessary, but we knew we both didn't want it to happen," Monica explained.