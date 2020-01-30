Annie Murphy Had $3 in the Bank Before Landing Schitt's Creek

Many people know Annie Murphy from her portrayal of Alexis Rose on Schitt's Creek. However, the 33-year-old actress wasn't always famous.

Annie opened up about her struggles before the hit series during Wednesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Just before Schitt's Creek, things were quite bleak," she told Kelly Clarkson. "My house had just burned down. I had, like, $3 in my bank account. I hadn't worked in close to two years, and I had just blown my very first screen test."

Annie said she then found herself having "a very snotty cry" in the Pacific Ocean.

"The universe was like, 'Don't do this anymore. This is not for you,'" she recalled.

However, everything changed after she secured an audition for Schitt's Creek two days later. Although, Annie didn't just audition for the part of Alexis.

"I auditioned for Alexis and I got a call from Dan [Levy] after my first audition, asking me to also audition for Stevie," she told Vulture in 2018. "So, I ended up testing for both of those ladies, and it was super fun to be able to play different characters. But as soon as I met Emily [Hampshire, who plays Stevie], I was like, Why on earth would these people entertain the idea of anyone else playing this part? She blows it out of the water. I think a part of it was, I was a brunette when I auditioned. And Eugene [Levy] was having a really, really hard time wrapping his head around the fact that Alexis is blonde and Annie Murphy is brunette. He couldn't quite get there, so Dan had to tape pictures of blonde hair on my picture. It finally got through to him, thank goodness."