Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Super Bowl Ad Edits Out Helicopter After Kobe Bryant's Death

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 11:08 AM

A 2020 Super Bowl ad starring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend has undergone a substantial edit before the big game in wake of Kobe Bryant's death.

The commercial, advertising Hyundai's luxury vehicle brand Genesis' first SUV, the Genesis GV80, no longer contains a helicopter in its opening scene. The original version of the full ad was posted earlier this week and was recently replaced with the edited version.

Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, including two other teenage girls, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California this past Sunday.

"Today we re-cut our Super Bowl ad, to remove a stationary helicopter that was in the opening two seconds of the commercial," a Genesis spokesperson told USA Today in an statement on Wednesday. "The ad had been filmed, produced and delivered well before Sunday's tragedy, so we took down the spot out of compassion and sensitivity to the families."

Following the crash, Hard Rock International also edited its first Super Bowl ad to "remove scenes including [fellow NBA legend] Kareem Abdul Jabbar that could be considered insensitive," Ad Age reported. Michael Bay directed the commercial, which also stars 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show co-headliner Jennifer Lopez, her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, Pitbull and DJ Khaled

Kobe is set to receive a special tribute during the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami this Sunday.

Watch E! News weekday mornings at 7 a.m. and don't miss our 2020 Oscars: E's Inside Guide special Friday, Feb. 7 at 11 p.m.!

