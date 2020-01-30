There's something about Mary Harry. E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at Freeform's The Thing About Harry, its new Valentine's Day romcom starring Jake Borelli and Niko Terho.

The Thing About Harry follows high school enemies Harry (Terho) and the out-and-proud Sam (Borelli) who wind up stuck in the same car on the way to a friend's engagement party in their Missouri hometown. Because it's a romcom, things take a turn when Sam learns Harry has come out. When they end up sharing a night in a roadside motel, the two develop a friendship, but neither will admit there could be anything more there but friends. Will a road trip change everything for these two?

In the exclusive sneak peek above, Sam and Harry are out with friends, including Paul (Queer Eye star and Dancing With the Stars veteran Karamo Brown), for a trivia night and things get tense.