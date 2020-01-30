by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Jan. 30, 2020 10:00 AM
Dog the Bounty Hunter is the first to admit that grieving is a process.
It's been more than seven months since the reality star lost his wife Beth Chapman to cancer. And for fans wondering how the Dog the Bounty Hunter star is doing today, a new interview may shed some light.
In a preview for Monday's all-new Dr. Oz Show, Dog admits to contemplating suicide after the death of his wife.
"I couldn't stop crying," he shared in a sneak peek. "I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because Beth left all of her big pills there. So I just think one drink of water."
So what made him choose life over death? It may have to do with his rumored girlfriend Moon Angell. "She's pretty rough this one," he shared while pointing to Beth's former assistant.
"I say brutally honest," Moon shared on the show. "I don't go in and out. It's one way and this is the way we're going to do it. He needs to get going. We need to get him back on the show and get him busy again."
In a previous preview clip, Dog is seen asking Moon if she will marry him. While you have to watch the show Monday for the answer, Dr. Oz was quick to ask the couple if their relationship can be described as intimate.
"It has to be intimate because there are a lot of powerful things going on with Dog," Moon replied. Hmmmm.
Earlier this month, the duo sparked romance rumors with Dog's daughter Lyssa Chapman voicing her disapproval at the relationship. "If someone who met your family by dating your brother, tried to date your father after your step-mom died, what would you do?" she asked on Twitter.
The Dr. Oz Show airs weekdays. Check your local listings online.
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?