Dog the Bounty Hunter is the first to admit that grieving is a process.

It's been more than seven months since the reality star lost his wife Beth Chapman to cancer. And for fans wondering how the Dog the Bounty Hunter star is doing today, a new interview may shed some light.

In a preview for Monday's all-new Dr. Oz Show, Dog admits to contemplating suicide after the death of his wife.

"I couldn't stop crying," he shared in a sneak peek. "I wasn't going to commit suicide with a gun or something. I was going to take a lot of pills because Beth left all of her big pills there. So I just think one drink of water."

So what made him choose life over death? It may have to do with his rumored girlfriend Moon Angell. "She's pretty rough this one," he shared while pointing to Beth's former assistant.