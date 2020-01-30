Kacey Musgraves Has an Adorable New Addition to Her Family

Oh, what a wonderful surprise!

On Thursday, the Kacey Musgraves announced that she and husband Ruston Kelly welcomed a new addition to their family: A precious pup named Pepper. Taking to her Instagram to share the news with her followers, the "High Horse" singer posted several sweet snapshots of the little doggo.

"Meet Pepper," she wrote on her Stories. In her next post, she revealed that the musical couple had rescued her. "Our little pound puppy," Kacey wrote on another adorable picture of Pepper.

Kacey and Ruston tied the knot back in 2017 with a sweet southern wedding in Tennessee. After walking down the aisle, the country superstar gave her new hubby a shout-out on social media: "Saturday, in a sacred place where two rivers meet and join together, I married my best friend … barefoot and surrounded by the deepest kind of magic and love that exists. I've never felt so tranquil and happy."