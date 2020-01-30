Jameela Jamil has the most wild stories from her first years on The Good Place.

Having never acted before snagging the role of Tahani on the NBC comedy (which airs its series finale on Jan. 30), she was an unknown face when she got to Hollywood. And that spelled for some hilarious mishaps.

During a November interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the star shared a story of the time when—at Ted Danson's suggestion—she went for a run and ended up getting chased by a swarm of bees. And during Wednesday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress shared the story of her first legit Hollywood event that resulted in her turning down an invitation to party with Leonardo DiCaprio.

As she explained, "I don't go to any award ceremony or any party for longer than about 20 or 30 minutes, because of my first big Hollywood party. Maybe three years ago, I just shot The Good Place, but no one knew who I was. I got invited to this giant Oscars party full of absolute A-list stars. You had Charlize Theron, Gwyneth [Paltrow] was there, Edward Norton, it was insane."