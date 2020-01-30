Just wait, the story gets even better. "But apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12-years-old," she continued. "And so, he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Um…So we don't kiss again. That's done.'"

But, if 12-year-old Simpson had her way, she would have chosen the La La Land actor instead. "Ryan was the one that I was, like…when I was 12, I was, like, ‘This guy is so cool and he's from Canada," she dished. "I don't know where that is on the map, but I really think that that's amazing.' And there was something so cute about him. But Justin won the bet."