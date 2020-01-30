James Corden Addresses That Viral Carpool Karaoke Video

It was the video that shook the internet.

Last week, a Twitter user in Los Angeles shared a video they took of James Corden and Justin Bieber filming a new segment of the beloved series Carpool Karaoke. But there was a twist: the car was being towed instead of driven by The Late Late Show host.

This caused a lot of conversation on Twitter. Users' minds were blown to learn that Corden seemingly doesn't drive the car when he's singing along with pop stars. A producer for the show released a statement following all of the social media uproar, saying that the host absolutely does drive the vehicle, but on occasion the car is towed for safety reasons.

In Wednesday's The Late Late Show, Corden addressed the video himself to correct the narrative.

As he joked, "I've recently been the victim of a scandal in the media, and there's been some very serious, serious allegations made against me. And I want to get ahead of everything and address those rumors and assure you, my audience, that these accusations are not true."