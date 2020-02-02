by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 6:44 PM
No one is more proud of Jennifer Lopez's halftime show than Alex Rodriguez.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, taped ahead of the big show in collaboration with Hard Rock, the singer's boyfriend praises her for all the hard work she's put into preparing for the epic performance.
"She is really the hardest working human being I've ever met and she does everything with so much passion and love," he told E! News' Justin Sylvester. "I still feel sometimes that she's still back in the Bronx, that's how much passion and love she has for everything she does."
Alex added Jennifer was rehearsing for the Super Bowl show for "months and months and months," and just knew that when all was said and done, "The world is going to say, ‘Wow, I wish we had more time with Jennifer Lopez.'"
And he isn't wrong! Fans went wild for the energetic, incredible performance from J. Lo and Shakira.
While this interview happened ahead of the performance, Alex was sure he'd be "very proud," not only because of the prestige of the role, but because it's happening in his hometown of Miami. "To come full circle, right here in the 305, in Miami, it's going to be epic," he anticipated.
Elsa/Getty Images)
As for how A-Rod and J. Lo have balanced their relationship, their careers and their kids, he makes it seem rather simple: the two are "considerate" of each other. "Everything revolves around our kids and I always say, 'Where there's a will, there's a way," he shared.
Now that this is all over, there will likely be plenty more projects coming down the line for both, including their wedding! It's safe to say the 2020 Super Bowl was the perfect way to kick off what's sure to be a jam-packed year.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?