Where Is the Parenthood Cast Now?

Before we had the Pearsons, there were the Bravermans.
In fact, when NBC debuted the ratings hit This Is Us in 2016, it had only been just over a year since we'd said a heartfelt goodbye to the beloved family from Parenthood that came before them.
The Jason Katims-led series, which ran for six seasons before shuffling off the mortal coil alongside—nearly decade-old spoiler alert!—patriarch Zeek (played by Coach vet Craig T. Nelson), aired its last episode on Jan. 29, 2015.
But anyone wondering if the cast ever got the old gang back together got their answer on May 12 when star Mae Whitman revealed she was starting her own parenthood journey.
"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!" the Good Girls alum wrote underneath a black-and-white photo with her onscreen mom Lauren Graham and brother Miles Heizer. "Mother's Day looking a little different this year!"
Added the 35-year-old actress, who also shared snaps of her character Amber's pregnancy, "Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth!"
And for those who can't wait to see what she and the rest of the beloved cast have been up to in the nearly 10 years since their big farewell, well, no surprise they're still pretty close. "Lauren Graham is my best friend," Whitman raved to HuffPost after the series finale, also calling out her tight bond with Heizer and costar Dax Shepard. "We bonded in this way that is so unlike anything I've ever experienced."
While we find a tissue to address our, uh, allergies, check out what the entire Braverman clan has been up to since filming wrapped.
