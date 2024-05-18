Where Is the Parenthood Cast Now?

Watch : Mae Whitman Announces She's Pregnant With 'Parenthood' Cast Reunion Photo

Before we had the Pearsons, there were the Bravermans.

In fact, when NBC debuted the ratings hit This Is Us in 2016, it had only been just over a year since we'd said a heartfelt goodbye to the beloved family from Parenthood that came before them.

The Jason Katims-led series, which ran for six seasons before shuffling off the mortal coil alongside—nearly decade-old spoiler alert!—patriarch Zeek (played by Coach vet Craig T. Nelson), aired its last episode on Jan. 29, 2015.

But anyone wondering if the cast ever got the old gang back together got their answer on May 12 when star Mae Whitman revealed she was starting her own parenthood journey.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!" the Good Girls alum wrote underneath a black-and-white photo with her onscreen mom Lauren Graham and brother Miles Heizer. "Mother's Day looking a little different this year!"