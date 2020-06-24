Where Is the Parenthood Cast Now?

Before we had the Pearsons, there were the Bravermans.

In fact, when NBC debuted the ratings-hit of This Is Us in 2016, it had only been just over a year since we'd said a heartfelt goodbye to the beloved family of Parenthood that came before them.

While the Jason Katims-led series, which ran for six seasons before shuffling off the mortal coil alongside (five-year-old spoiler alert!) patriarch Zeek (played by Coach vet Craig T. Nelson), aired its last episode on January 29, 2015, it's coming back in a big way!

That's right, for those of you who missed out on the heartwarming series, get excited to catch up because when NBC's streaming service, Peacock, launches next month, the show will be available to laugh and cry along to.

Now anyone can enjoy Katims' naturalistic approach to filming, which included three cameras filming scenes from all angles and (usually) no table reads prior to filming, and endeared the series eternally to all those who were watching.