History in the making.

2020 is off to an amazing start for musician Billie Eilish. After sweeping the 2020 Grammys and breaking record, it was just announced that the musician will now take the stage at the 2020 Oscars next month. "Are you ready?" The Academy wrote in a tweet. "@billieeilish will take to the #Oscars stage for a special performance! Watch live on @ABC."

The musician posted the same announcement on her account, and simply captioned it with a smiley face. No doubt that Billie is still reveling in all the excitement of winning five Grammys, and one for Best New Artist no less. She has been non-stop posting about the huge achievement and from the sounds of it, she's absolutely shocked at her huge achievements.

"FIVE ARE YOU KIDDING," she captioned a sweet photo of her holding all five of her awards. Safe to say, she's having a great time so far. She'll be sharing their stage with a few other familiar faces who are already announced as performers for the evening.