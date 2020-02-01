NBC
Live, from New York, it's...J.J. Watt!
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the defensive end for the Houston Texans will take the stage in Studio 8H at Rockefeller Center to host Saturday Night Live for the first time, hoping to prove to the world that he has the comedy chops necessary to keep up with the cast of the late-night comedy institution.
The appearance, alongside musical guest Luke Combs, won't be Watt's first foray into acting, however. Beginning with a 2014 cameo in The League's first two episodes of season five, he's popped up as himself in a 2015 episode of New Girl and as Coach Craig in the 2016 film Bad Moms. That same year, he also co-hosted the CMT Music Awards with Erin Andrews. So, he's not exactly green, which bodes well.
As host, Watt joins a long list of (mostly male, if we're being honest) figures from the world of sports to crossover and give comedy a try as the host of SNL. Out of 32 total, only two have ever been invited back. Read into that what you will.
Here's everyone who's come before him.
Raymond Bonar/NBCU Photo Bank
The NBA legend hosted the show in 1991, five years before he went on to star in Space Jam.
Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The pro wrestler-turned-professional actor hosted an episode in 2016.
Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The UFC champ-turned-pro wrestler stopped by to host a 2016 episode.
Al Levine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The defensive tackle had long-since retired from the NFL when he hosted a 1985 episode of SNL. In fact, he was two years into a starring role on ABC sitcom Webster when he took the gig.
Reggie Lewis/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The MLB player-turned-play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Brewers hosted a 1984 episode, a year before taking a starring role on ABC sitcom Mr. Belvedere.
Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank
The first female athlete to earn a hosting invite from SNL, the iconic tennis pro hosted an episode in 1989.
Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank
The late owner of the New York Yankees stopped by to host an episode of another NYC institution in 1990.
Saturday Night Live
The pro wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar has hosted a total of five times, twice, in 2000 and 2002 when he was still going by just The Rock, and three additional times, as recently as 2017, credited under his birth name.
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock
Well before the NBA icon was appearing in films like Trainwreck and the upcoming Space Jam 2, he hosted an episode of SNL in 2007.
Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank
Three years before his death in 1989, MLB star and five-time manager of the New York Yankees Billy Martin hosted the 12th season finale, helping facilitate a cliffhanger that saw much of the cast imperiled after he set the dressing room on fire. After Lorne Michaels saved only Jon Lovitz, the words "WHO WILL SURVIVE? TUNE IN OCT. 11" were superimposed on the screen.
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank
The retired NFL quarterback spent his 31st birthday in 2007 as host of the show. The gig came a month after he led the Indianapolis Colts to victory in Super Bowl XLI, his first championship win.
Dana Edelson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The retired New York Giants quarterback followed in big bro's footsteps when he hosted a 2012 episode.
Mary Ellen Matthews/NBCU Photo Bank
The retired pro tennis player became the first male player and only second ever to host when he took the gig in 2003.
NBCU Photo Bank
The former Boston Celtics center hosted the show in 1979.
NBCU Photo Bank
Years before becoming a household name for all the wrong reasons, the NFL running back hosted the show in 1978, a year before he retired from the sport.
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank
The Olympic freestyle skier, who took home a gold medal in the 1998 Nagano games, hosted the show in 2002.
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank
The former New York Yankees shortstop appeared as host in 2001.
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank
The now-retired NASCAR driver hosted the show in 2003.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Netflix
Not only did the retired pro football and baseball player host an episode of the show in 1995 following his first Super Bowl victory with the San Francisco 48ers, but he also treated the audience to a medley of songs off his debut 1994 album Prime Time.
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank
The New England Patriots quarterback, the winningest in NFL history, stopped by to host SNL in 2005.
NBCU Photo Bank
The former Oakland Raiders coach and NFL color commentator hosted the show in 1982.
NBCU Photo Bank
The former Minnesota Vikings quarterback hosted SNL in 1977
RM Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank
The one-time Chicago Bears running back, who passed away in 1999 at 45 from cholangiocarcinoma (cancer of the bile duct), co-hosted a 1987 episode alongside fellow NFL player Joe Montana.
RM Lewis Jr./NBCU Photo Bank
The iconic former San Francisco 49ers quarterback co-hosted in 1987 alongside fellow NFL star Walter Payton.
Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The famed NFL star hosted an episode in 1989, becoming the first and only hockey player to ever do so.
Alan Singer/NBCU Photo Bank
The pro wrestler-turned-reality TV star co-hosted a 1985 episode alongside Mr. T.
Al Levine/NBCU Photo Bank
The boxing legend hosted an episode of the show in 1994.
Alan Singer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
The ionic Olympic ice skating silver medalist hosted a 1994 episode of SNL that featured Aretha Franklin as musical guest.
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
The former competitive swimmer and record holder for most Olympic gold medals hosted the season 34 premiere in 2008.
Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images
Beginning in 1993, the iconic NBA power forward has hosted SNL a total of four times, most recently in 2018.
Dana Edelson/NBCU Photo Bank
The disgraced cyclist hosted a 2005 episode of the show that featured then-fiancée Sheryl Crow as musical guest.
NBC
The Houston Texans defensive end makes his hosting debut on February 1, 2020.
SNL airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on Saturdays on NBC.
