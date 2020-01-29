Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Break Up

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Jan. 29, 2020 9:49 AM

Joe Amabile, Kendall Long

It's over for Joe Amabile and Kendall Long.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple has broken up.

"We have decided mutually to go our separate ways," the pair wrote in a statement to BachelorNation.com. "Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles. Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can't imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each other's decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship."  

Many fans were shocked by the news. After all, Joe (or "Grocery Store Joe") had just posted a picture of Kendall giving him a smooch on New Year's Eve.

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Joe and Kendall fell in love on season five of Bachelor in Paradise. While they parted ways at the end of the show, they reunited after Kendall traveled to Chicago to give their romance another shot. Since then, the two have experienced several major milestones, including moving in together and discussing the possibility of marriage.

"I don't think I have a rush but whenever it's right, it's right. We talk about engagement. Engagement has been part of our entire relationship so we're very comfortable with it," Kendall told E! News in August. "We're excited to find a time that works for both of us."

Fans first met Joe on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette. As for Kendall, she appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr. 's season of The Bachelor. Joe also appeared on the ABC show Dancing With the Stars.

