Kate Middleton Serves Up Breakfast and Smiles During Preschool Visit

Kate Middleton visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool in London on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a blue coat, a long-sleeved merino wool pullover—dubbed the Tulio Jumper—from Sézane and black pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of Russell & Bromley mid-zip Chelsea boots and some drop earrings from Accessorize.

Kate started the day by talking to teachers, staff members and parents about the "Five Big Questions" survey—a questionnaire that invites people across the U.K. to share their views on raising the next generation and aims to generate a bigger conversation around early childhood.

Then, it was breakfast time. The royal headed to the kitchen to talk with the chefs and apprentices about the importance of healthy, nutritious food for childhood development. According to HELLO!, there was a moment when one of the trainees, Luke Nelson-Neil, joked about beetroot, noting "still can't get them [the children] to eat it."

"Mine absolutely love it," Kate—who is the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—reportedly replied. "It's one of those things, until you try it, you don't know."