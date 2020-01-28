If you had told us three years ago that someday our favorite episode of This Is Us, maybe ever, would be all about Kevin Pearson, we would have been pretty dang skeptical.

Now, thanks to some serious character development and more growth than maybe anyone else, it makes sense that Kevin got an episode like the one he was at the center of tonight. Kate and Randall, while they still have their struggles and their growing to do, have settled down into marriages and families. Kevin only recently realized he wants that too, and tonight's episode was a pretty major step in his journey to find his great love story and achieve his goals of finding someone before he's 40 (which we know he does).

It was also just a gorgeous hour that went back to explore a few major moments in Kevin's past as he went back to Pittsburgh for the funeral of Sophie's mother Claire.