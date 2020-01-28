Looks like somebody's ready for the 2020 Super Bowl this weekend!

And well, who wouldn't be excited and in the mood to break out their best dance when we're only days away from one of the most legendary halftime show performance in recent years?

In case you've been living under a rock, Jennifer Lopezand Shakira are set to take the stage this Sunday, Feb. 2 during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show and Kelly Ripa is making sure her hips won't lie this weekend.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram today to share a fun video of herself and fitness professional Anna Kaiser dancing it out to Shakira's "Whenever, Wherever."

"Shakira, Super Bowl audition take 3," Kelly can be heard saying at the start of the short clip before busting out her moves.

"Answering the call of the #shewolf @shakira #superbowl #audition @theannakaiser #halftime," she captioned the video, tagging Anna.