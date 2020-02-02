See Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Fabulous Looks From the Super Bowl Halftime Show

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Feb. 2, 2020 7:11 PM

We're still on the floor after this show.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira pulled out all of the stops for their 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday night. Although, we didn't expect anything less from the dynamic duo.

As soon as the Latina legends hit the stage at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, fans went wild over their performances, which included iconic tunes from each star like "She Wolf," "Hips Don't Lie," "Love Don't Cost a Thing," and "Jenny From the Block."

Moreover, the two each brought out surprise guests during their set, which made the crowd roar. Bad Bunny, J Balvin and J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter, Emme, joined in on the fun, which included performances of "Chantaje," "Let's Get Loud," and "Mi Gente."

And while the highly-anticipated show was full of stellar performances, the dynamic duo made sure to bring the glitz and the glamour with their onstage outfits. Shakira wowed the crowd with a shimmery red two-piece by Dundas, that included a lot of fringe and sequins.

J.Lo also looked effortlessly elegant while still bringing some edge with her leather latex bodysuit. She later slipped into an ultra-fabulous number that shines as bright as the stadium lights.

To see all of the epic and glorious fashion the Latina legends and their guests donned during the halftime show, scroll through our gallery below!

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

"The best birthday gift has been to feel the support of all my fans and the most incredible and ethical work team that an artist can desire," Shakira shared. "We have climbed Kilimanjaro and Latinos have made history tonight. We would not have achieved it without you!"

Shakira - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Elsa/Getty Images

Shakira

The Columbian icon shines as bright as the stadium lights with her shimmery red ensemble by Dundas. "We're in awe of this phenomenal woman," the brand shared on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez, daughter Emme Maribel - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Elsa/Getty Images

Emme & Jennifer Lopez

A special moment between the mother-daughter duo. Emme performs "Let's Get Loud" with her famous momma.

Jennifer Lopez, J Balvin - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

J Balvin & Jennifer Lopez

The Columbian icon joins J.Lo to perform "Mi Gente" and "Qué Calor."

Jennifer Lopez - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Elsa/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Leather lady. The "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer dazzles in a Versace bodysuit and a custom Swarovski crystal manicure.

Jennifer Lopez, Shakira - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

The Latina legends strike a pose as they bow out!

Shakira, Bad Bunny - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Elsa/Getty Images

Shakira & Bad Bunny

The dynamic duo lights up the stage with an unforgettable performance of "I Like It" and "Chantaje."

Jennifer Lopez - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Elsa/Getty Images)

Emme & Jennifer Lopez

"Emme Daddy is so proud of you," proud father Marc Anthony shared on Instagram of his and J.Lo's 11-year-old daughter. "You are my and I am forever yours."

Jennifer Lopez - Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Elsa/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo was effortlessly elegant during the Halftime Show. To prepare, celebrity tanner, Isabel Alyse, made sure the 50-year-old singer looked her best. Her makeup artist, Scott Barnes, used Marc Jacobs Beauty and his eponymous line to create her beauty look.

It's safe to say the duo showed up and showed out for the special occasion.

