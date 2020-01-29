Forget Instagram. So long, Snapchat. Smell you later, TikTok. We are all about The Circle, Netflix's latest reality competition series everyone is talking about.

Here's the gist: Eight players at a time live in the same building but never come face-to-face, only interacting through a social media messaging app created for the show. They can choose to be their authentic selves, using real photos and details, or they can decide to be someone else. Yes, they have permission to catfish. (Look away, Nev!)

After the U.S. version's debut on Netflix on Jan. 1, binge-watchers quickly became obsessed with the show, falling in love with the contestants as they filtered, emoji'd, insta-flirted and catfished their days away in the hopes of winning the $100,000 grand prize. It's basically a popularity contest, at once playing as a reality competition series and a commentary on our obsession with all things social media, delivering a fascinating insight into what people believe other people see when they look at their feeds vs. what they actually see.

Example: For any model who thinks it's cute to put "tacos all day every day" in your profile? Just ask Alana, the first person "blocked" from the game how that played out for her.