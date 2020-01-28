It's almost time for the big night!

The 2020 Oscars are almost upon us, which means all of Hollywood's biggest celebrities are gearing up for their time in the spotlight. Actress Laura Dern sat down with E! News' Melanie Bromley to chat about her role in the hit film Marriage Story, and what it's like being nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

"Lovely. We had our last screening and Q&A for Marriage Story on Saturday night and someone from Netflix said, 'And your first one was August 8th,' and I just realized that the journey every year that a group of movies go through, and the blessing of it, but also the bittersweet nature of celebrating with those who become family," she shared about the process of becoming an award winning film.

The film, written and directed by Noah Baumbach, has gotten a lot of praise for its very real portrayal of divorce and marriage. While many people, including Melanie, ended the film feeling less than excited about the potential of ever walking down the aisle, Laura revealed that she had a much different take on the outcome of the movie.